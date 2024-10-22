BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 10,075 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,631.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,264,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,712,318.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 26.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

