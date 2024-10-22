BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 162 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.60.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

