BKV (NYSE:BKV) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKV. Mizuho assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get BKV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. BKV has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 in the last three months.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.