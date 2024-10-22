BKV (NYSE:BKV) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BKV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

BKV Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:BKV opened at $18.47 on Monday. BKV has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $18.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300 over the last 90 days.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

