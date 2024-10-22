Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Senior Officer Meaghan Whitney Sells 1,800 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Meaghan Whitney sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$11,142.00.
Shares of TSE BLN opened at C$6.14 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$501.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.54.
BLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
