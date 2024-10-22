Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Senior Officer Meaghan Whitney Sells 1,800 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Meaghan Whitney sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$11,142.00.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE BLN opened at C$6.14 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$501.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.