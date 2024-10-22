BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 579,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $56,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

