Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 14,725 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.4 %

KEY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Get Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.