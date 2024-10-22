Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 14,725 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KeyCorp Trading Down 1.4 %
KEY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on KeyCorp
Insider Transactions at KeyCorp
In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
KeyCorp Company Profile
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KeyCorp
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.