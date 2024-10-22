Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,241 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.