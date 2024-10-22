Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

