Blue Trust Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

