Blue Trust Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $261.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

