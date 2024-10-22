Blue Trust Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

Shares of GD stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

