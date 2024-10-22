Blue Trust Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $453.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.97 and a 200-day moving average of $490.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

