Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.61.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

