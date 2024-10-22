Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 375,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

