Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

