Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,879 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

