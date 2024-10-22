Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,842 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 364.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTD opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,556,542 shares of company stock valued at $169,961,824. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.