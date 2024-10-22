Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

