Blue Trust Inc. Sells 488 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $4,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $243.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day moving average of $212.71.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.