Blue Trust Inc. Sells 490 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

OEF stock opened at $282.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.39. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $282.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

