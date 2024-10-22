BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BXC opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $891.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXC. DA Davidson raised their target price on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXC

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.