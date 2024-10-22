Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Cuts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

