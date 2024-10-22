Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $157,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 522,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.