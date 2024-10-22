Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $47,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after buying an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

