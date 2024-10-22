Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

General Motors stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

