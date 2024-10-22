CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
