Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TJX opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

