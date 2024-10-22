Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,265 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASTS. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

