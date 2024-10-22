Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,667,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $968.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,041.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

