Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $1,113,688.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,779.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $1,113,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,755. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $478.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.90 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

