Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGF. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 945,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 106,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

PGF opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

