Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 233.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CXH opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

