Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWO opened at $287.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

