Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 120,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 692,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $394,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 127.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $265,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

