Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAV. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 92.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 128,974 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 36.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $254,905.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,103,620 shares in the company, valued at $26,815,276.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 204,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,517 in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.