Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.3% in the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 92,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

ICE stock opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

