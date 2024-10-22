Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.96.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Entergy stock opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

