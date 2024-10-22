Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.6 %

Yum China stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

