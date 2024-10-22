Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 4,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 792,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.