Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

