Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 921,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 96,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 168,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 159,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

