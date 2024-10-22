Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

