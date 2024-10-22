Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

