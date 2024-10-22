Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $21.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

