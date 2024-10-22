Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $196,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.