Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $134.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.