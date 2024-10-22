CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

CarMax stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $55,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

