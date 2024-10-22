Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

NYSE:LLY opened at $906.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $921.65 and a 200 day moving average of $859.57. The firm has a market cap of $861.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

