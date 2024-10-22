CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $151,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,731,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,128,000 after purchasing an additional 979,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,558,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,657,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,743,000 after purchasing an additional 636,008 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

